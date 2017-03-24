Emma Thompson Says Donald Trump Creepily Asked Her Out, But She Rejected Him — Watch

Maybe Donald Trump has a shred of good taste after all.

One day in the late 1990s, when Academy Award winner Emma Thompson was on the set of Mike Nichols and Elaine May’s political satire “Primary Colors,” she received a mysterious phone call in her trailer.

“So I lift up the phone — ‘Hi, it’s Donald Trump here,'” Thompson said during a recent talk show taping, donning an American accent for the impression. “And I said, ‘Really? Can I help you?’ And he said, ‘Yeah, I just wondered if I could offer you some accommodation in one of my Trump Towers. They’re really comfortable.”

Thompson was taken off guard when Trump added: “Well, I think we would get along very well — maybe have dinner sometime.”

“I didn’t know what to do with myself,” said Thompson. “I just said, ‘I’ll get back to you.'”

She never did.

The host, Frederik Skavlan asked Thompson if she had ever encountered Trump prior to the call. “I’d never met him. I haven’t met him since,” she said, adding, “I wish I had — think of the stories!” To which Skavlan replied: “You could be the First Lady!”

