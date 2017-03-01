Emmy Predictions 2017

September may seem like a long way off, but the race for gold is already underway.

“Game of Thrones” is out, so what’s moving in? The 2017 Primetime Emmy Awards are wide open on the drama side, and the annual celebration of TV’s best programs is set up for a year of change. Ineligible due to a release date delay, “Game of Thrones” will be succeeded by…”Westworld”? “Dear White People”? Or, dare we dream, “The Leftovers”? Can “Veep” maintain its stranglehold on the comedy side? And what about all the new limited series set to go toe-to-toe with “Fargo”?

As we prepare to embark on the long Emmys race to come, there are many pressing questions to consider. Voters will have more contenders to sort through than ever, and IndieWire is here to keep you informed on what shows, performers, and behind-the-camera artists are gaining traction with the TV Academy — and which are fading fast.

READ MORE: ‘Legion’ Premiere: The 9 Moments That Make It a Masterpiece

Below you will find IndieWire’s predictions for the 2017 Primetime Emmys. IndieWire TV Critic Ben Travers and the IW TV team will be monitoring the ups and downs of every major category throughout the season by speaking to voters, interviewing candidates, attending FYC events, and assessing industry chatter in order to provide the most up-to-date state of the race.

Nominations will be announced July 13, and the 69th Primetime Emmys are set for September 17. Predictions (below) will be refreshed regularly, so keep checking IndieWire for the most accurate power rankings available, and make sure to follow IndieWire on Twitter and Facebook for all the latest Emmys news.

Drama Series

Outstanding Drama Series

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series (coming soon)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series (coming soon)

Comedy Series

Outstanding Comedy Series

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series (coming soon)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series (coming soon)

Limited Series & TV Movies

Outstanding Limited Series

Outstanding TV Movie (coming soon)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie (coming soon)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie (coming soon)

Additional Predictions

Outstanding Animated Program (coming soon)

Outstanding Variety Talk Series (coming soon)

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series (coming soon)

Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series (coming soon)

