‘Eraserhead’ 40th Anniversary: Watch David Lynch Explain His Movie Over Four Decades of Interviews

Lynch's surreal first feature opened 40 years ago today, and journalists have been asking him about it ever since.

Happy “Eraserhead” day! David Lynch’s first feature was released on March 19, 1977, and his surrealistic ode to fatherhood has been a topic of conversation among interviewers ever since. Although Lynch has gone on the record as literally saying “I never talk about themes,” it hasn’t stopped scores of journalists from trying to get him to explain the meaning of “Erasherhead.”

Below are five fantastic interviews — from the ’70s, ’80s, ’90s, ’00s, and ’10s — where Lynch analyzes the film as only he can. Watching all of them is a fascinating glimpse into his mind, as well as an opportunity to see how his ideas have changed as he’s grown older.

This 1979 gem appears to be the earliest recorded Lynch interview. “Eraserhead” is the primary focus, and it’s a fascinating time capsule.

In 1986, Lynch stopped by Canadian talk show “City Lights.” “Blue Velvet” was the primary topic of conversation, but as always, there was a discussion of “Eraserhead.”

In 1997, Lynch chatted with Charlie Rose about “Lost Highway,” and Rose traced his career back to “Eraserhead” as well.

In 2007, Lynch did a David Lean Lecture for BAFTA that spanned his whole career, including his beginnings.

In 2014, he spoke with Patti Smith and discussed his desire to live in the “Eraserhead” world.

