Every Time Martin Scorsese Has Appeared In His Own Films, And Why His Cameos Matter — Watch

Martin Scorsese makes cameo appearances in nearly every film he makes, but his appearances actually mean something important.

Directors making small cameo appearances in their own films is nothing new. Let’s face it, we’ve all watched an Alfred Hitchcock movie and devoted time to keeping a look out for one of his trademark blink-and-you’ll-miss-him cameos. Hitchcock’s appearances appeal more to our fun side, but the same can’t be said for Martin Scorsese.

READ MORE: Martin Scorsese is Heading to Netflix, But He Still Doesn’t Want You Watching Movies At Home

Scorsese has in fact appeared in a cameo or a supporting role in nearly all of his movies. Even in his documentaries he’s a presence that can be seen alongside his subjects. But what if Scorsese’s cameos actually mean something for the movie at large? What if he’s doing more than just randomly inserting himself into the background of a shot?

A new video essay from the Fandor team brings together Scorsese’s cameos in over two dozen films. But the story here is more than a supercut, as the video analyzes the purpose of these cameos and how, in cases like “Taxi Driver” and “Mean Streats,” Scorsese is acting as a conscious for his lead characters.

Take a look at the video below. Scorsese is now in production on “The Irishman,” which was recently purchased by Netflix. His passion project “Silence” is available to own on Digital HD.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.