‘Fargo’ Season 3 Goes Full Coen Brothers With Carrie Coon as the New Marge Gunderson — Watch

Between lead roles in “The Leftovers” and “Fargo,” April is shaping up to be Carrie Coon month on television, which is definitely going to be as delightful as it sounds. While plot details for the upcoming third season of Noah Hawley’s anthology series are still under wraps, we got our official first look at cast members Ewan McGregor, Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Carrie Coon in a teaser earlier this week, and let’s just say we’re dying to see more.

Coon has debuted another teaser featuring her character, Sheriff Gloria Burgle, and it’s the closest the show has ever come to flat out embracing the Coen Brothers’ original film. It’s impossible to see the image of a cop driving her police car down a snowy deserted highway and not think of Francis McDormand’s Marge Gunderson.

The nostalgic imagery is probably intentional, as Coon explained to press at the TCAs last summer that her character is very much in line with how the Coen’s wrote and envisioned Gunderson. Coon’s Burgle represents decency and ethics within the corrupt world of the show. “Don’t we need that more than ever?” Coon said. “How successful she is is what the show is asking this season.”

“Fargo” Season 3 debuts April 19 on FX. Watch the new teaser below.

