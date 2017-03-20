‘Fargo’ Season 3 Introduces Its Entire Cast of Very Peculiar New Characters — Watch

Ewan McGregor, Carrie Coon and the cast of "Fargo" Season 3 are front and center in the new trailer for Noah Hawley's FX anthology series.

READ MORE: ‘Fargo’ Season 3 Goes Full Coen Brothers With Carrie Coon as the New Marge Gunderson — Watch

Ewan McGregor is about to have a very good spring. Hot off topping the box office with blockbuster “Beauty and the Beast” and specialty release “T2 Trainspotting,” the actor is about to take on two juicy roles in the new season of “Fargo,” which debuts on FX this April. McGregor is joined this year by perhaps the series’ most high profile ensemble, including Carrie Coon, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, David Thewlis and Michael Stuhlbarg.

Plot details about “Fargo” Season 3 have been kept under wraps. We’ve yet to receive a full official trailer, with FX instead releasing multiple teasers over the last month that have slowly introduced our main players. Coon will be putting her own spin on the original film’s Marge Gunderson by playing Sheriff Gloria Burgle, whose path will somehow cross with both of McGregor’s twin characters. The new teaser, embedded above, is the best look yet at the series’ new faces.

“Fargo” Season 3 premieres on April 19 on FX. Watch the new teaser above, and check out the entire batch of peculiar new characters in the photos below.

Ewen McGregor as Ray Stussy:

Ewan McGregor as Emmett Stussy:

Carrie Coon as Sheriff Gloria Burgle:

Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Nikki Swango:

David Thewlis as V.M. Vargas:

Michael Stuhlbarg as Sy Feltz:

