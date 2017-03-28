‘Fargo’ Season 3 Extended Trailer: Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead Prepare for the Heist of Their Lives — Watch

The acclaimed FX series will return April 19.

Ewan McGregor may play dual roles on “Fargo,” but it looks like both of them have met their match.

When the acclaimed FX series returns on April 19, we’ll see Carrie Coon’s police chief character Gloria Burgle take charge in investigating a nefarious crime. She carries on the “Fargo” tradition of female law enforcement characters with strong moral fiber taking down the bad guys.

As for Mary Elizabeth Winstead, she plays Nikki Swango, the girlfriend of the long-haired McGregor brother. She seems good for him. Not only is she loyal and supportive, she also seems to not suffer fools gladly, judging by her grousing about “unfathomable pinheadery” in the extended trailer below.

Here’s FX’s full description for Year 3 to prepare you:

Set in 2010, the third installment of Fargo centers on “Emmit Stussy” and his slightly younger brother “Ray” (Ewan McGregor in dual roles). Emmit, the “Parking Lot King of Minnesota,” is a handsome, self-made real estate mogul with a perfect family – a real American success story. His slightly younger brother Ray is more of a cautionary tale. Wilted from a lifetime of living in Emmit’s shadow, Ray is a balding, pot-bellied parole officer with a huge chip on his shoulder about the hand he’s been dealt – and he blames his brother. The only bright spot in Ray’s life is the love of a not-so-good woman, “Nikki Swango” (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), one of his parolees. Nikki has brains, beauty and a deep and abiding passion for competitive bridge. She decides to help Ray turn his fortunes around, by essentially stealing back his good karma. Unsurprisingly, things quickly get out of hand and petty theft leads to murder. When the mayhem crosses county lines, Eden Valley Police Chief “Gloria Burgle” (Carrie Coon), a newly divorced mother, is called upon to investigate. Normally steady and imperturbable, Gloria is shaken when the case takes an unexpectedly personal turn. Meanwhile, Emmit’s perfect life is upended when he receives an unwelcome business proposal from a mysterious loner and true capitalist, “V.M. Vargas” (David Thewlis), whose bosses plan to become business partners with “The Parking Lot King,” whether Emmit likes it or not.

Check out the extended trailer:

“Fargo” Season 3 premieres Wednesday, April 19 at 10 p.m. on FX.

