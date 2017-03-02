‘Fargo’ Season 3: New Trailer is Short Yet Chilling (Literally)

Air conditioners have never been more ominous in the new video promoting "Fargo's" third installment.

“Fargo” has established itself as the kind of series that can get fans excited over just about any new content. That includes this new 15-second promo released by FX, which you can watch below.

The promo, while brief, sets up an intriguing question heading into the third installment of FX’s hit show: What’s so important about this air conditioner unit? The video certainly uses the AC to full effect, as the sound certainly establishes an eerie tone for what should be yet another compelling murder mystery.

While the show’s second installment was set 30 years before the first season, this upcoming chapter will focus on events unfolding in the year 2010, only a few years after the Golden Globe-winning first season, returning viewers to contemporary Minnesota. Fans may expect some interconnectedness between the first and third installments, as well as some callbacks to Year 2 and perhaps even the original Coen Brothers’ film.

This upcoming season continues the show’s trend of incredible casting, and will see Ewan McGregor (“Trainspotting”) and Carrie Coon (“The Leftovers”) in the lead roles, with McGregor confirmed to play two characters in a dual performance: brothers Emmit and Ray Stussy. The third installment will also be introducing the likes of Thomas Mann (“Me, Earl, and the Dying Girl”), another “Gone Girl” actor in Scoot McNairy (“Argo”), Mary Elizabeth Winstead (“10 Cloverfield Lane”), and David Thewlis (“Harry Potter”), rounding out yet another spectacular cast.

Year 3 is set for April 19, with the season premiere directed by series creator Noah Hawley, who is also hard at work on FX’s new hit show “Legion.” You can also watch another recently release short promo here.

