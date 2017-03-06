‘Fargo’ Season 3 Trailer: Our First Look at Ewan McGregor, Carrie Coon and Mary Elizabeth Winstead

The Emmy-winning series returns April 19 on FX.

Guys, watch out for Nikki Swango because — as we see in the clip below — she is not playing around. As played by Mary Elizabeth Winstead, the lady is all business while settling up her check… and… oh man, yeah, that’s Ewan McGregor actually paying the bill, as one of the two brothers at the center of the tale — specifically, Ray Stussy. (McGregor also plays Ray’s older brother Emmit.)

Watching them carefully is, of course, Sheriff Gloria Burgle as played by Carrie Coon, who was described at this year’s TCAs as a single mom whose personal life was “kind of eroding.” Though she still manages to make time to eat dinner with her son, so that’s something. What should we read into the fact that Nikki and Ray choose to make their exit when she enters? What indeed.

Not much is known about the new season of Noah Hawley’s Emmy-winning limited series, beyond the fact that it’s set in the year 2010 and features some of the greatest character names in recent memory. We can, however, expect some bloody action and some crazy hijinks — hell, maybe even some UFOs — based on the installments which have come before.

The cast of “Fargo” Year 3 also includes Jim Gaffigan, David Thewlis, Michael Stuhlbarg, Scoot McNairy, Shea Whigham, Karan Soni, Fred Melamed, and Hamish Linklater. The new episodes will premiere April 19 on FX. Check out the trailer below.

