‘Fargo’ Season 3 Trailer: Watch Ewan McGregor Talk to Himself in First Full-Length Look at Year 3

Plus, check out the first official photos of "Year 3," including permed Ewan McGregor and bald Ewan McGregor.

“Fargo” has been teasing us endlessly with cryptic, 10-second teasers for its hotly-anticipated third chapter, but the FX anthology series has finally released a legitimate trailer.

And it does not disappoint.

While light on spoilers (thankfully, in our humble opinion), the charming cast is out in full force for the minute-long spot. With a two-for-one deal on Ewan McGregor — sporting a springy perm as Emmit Stussy and an impressive bald cap as his twin brother Ray — and Carrie Coon’s Gloria Burgle hunting down criminals, the new trailer (below) offers our best look yet at what’s to come in “Year 3.”

We’ve got official photos below (and even more in the gallery above) as well as the trailer, but here’s FX’s official synopsis, in case you’ve missed it:

Set in 2010, the third installment of Fargo centers on “Emmit” and his slightly younger brother “Ray Stussy” (Ewan McGregor). Emmit, the Parking Lot King of Minnesota, sees himself as an American success story, whereas Ray is more of a cautionary tale. Forever living in his more successful brother’s shadow, Ray is a balding and pot-bellied parole officer with a huge chip on his shoulder about the hand he’s been dealt – and he blames his brother. Their sibling rivalry follows a twisted path that begins with petty theft but soon leads to murder, mobsters and cut-throat competitive bridge. Carrie Coon stars as “Gloria Burgle,” the steady chief of the local police department. A newly divorced mother, Gloria is trying to understand the new world around her, where people connect more intimately with their phones than with the people around them. Mary Elizabeth Winstead stars as Ray’s girlfriend, “Nikki Swango,” a crafty and alluring recent parolee with a passion for competitive bridge. David Thewlis stars as “V.M. Vargas,” a mysterious loner and true capitalist whose bosses plan to partner with Emmit, whether “The Parking Lot King” likes it or not.

Check out the first full-length trailer below:

It’s a tragedy, ya know. Watch the TRAILER for #Fargo’s all new story. Premieres April 19 on @FXNetworks. pic.twitter.com/QkKdnhDoFA — Fargo (@FargoFX) March 22, 2017

“Fargo” Season 3 premieres April 19 at 10 p.m. on FX.

