‘Fargo’ Teaser: Ewan McGregor Gives His Stamp of Approval to His Other Season 3 Identity

Also, check out a sneak peek of Carrie Coon as Sheriff Burgle, who doesn't seem to have the best of luck with machinery.

“Fargo” is bringing double the Ewan McGregor trouble this season.

While we’ve had the privilege of meeting McGregor as the long-haired, mustachioed Ray Stussy already, on Monday we met his older brother Emmit Stussy. (The actor is far more recognizable here without the facial hair.)

We can’t tell you much about the plot of the new season of “Fargo,” other than it is set in 2010 and has a killer (possibly literally) cast that includes Mary Elizabeth Winstead, “The Leftovers” star Carrie Coon, Jim Gaffigan, David Thewlis, Michael Stuhlbarg, Scoot McNair, Shea Whigham, Karan Soni, Fred Melamed and Hamish Linklater.

This season will no doubt include some bloody good times, crime and maybe another catchphrase. Already, we’re very pleased by the character’s colorful names, such as Winstead’s Nikki Swango and Coon’s Sherrif Gloria Burgle. She’s in law enforcement and her name is Burgle! We can only assume that’s irony since she has to be one of the good guys in this series, as we’ve come to expect from the female cops in the Fargo-verse.

Check out another teaser of Sheriff Burgle. Last time we saw her, she didn’t have the best of luck with machinery. That hasn’t changed:

But back to the Ewan McGregor of it all. Check him out as Emmit:

He seems pretty, pretty satisfied with himself. What are the contents of what he’s mailing? Why is he in mailing stuff in the dark? Is he into vintage cars? Or perhaps he’s a philatelist? We have so many questions!

Unfortunately, we won’t get answers until “Fargo” Season 3 premieres on April 19 on FX.

