Film Acquisition Rundown: Big SXSW Buys, Gunpowder & Sky Gets ‘Below Her Mouth’ and More

Keep up with the wild and wooly world of indie film acquisitions with our weekly Rundown of everything that’s been picked up around the globe. Check out last week’s Rundown here.

– Gunpowder & Sky Distribution has acquired the U.S. distribution rights to April Mullen’s “Below Her Mouth.” Shot entirely with a female crew, the film tells the story of an unexpected romance between two women whose passionate connection changes their lives forever.

The film had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival 2016, and it went on to screen at Festival du Nouveau Cinema, Mar Del Plata International Film Festival, and Goteborg Film Festival. It will also play at BFI Flare: London’s LGBT festival in March.

Gunpowder & Sky Distribution will release the film on April 28, 2017, theatrically and across all major On Demand platforms, including iTunes, Amazon Video, Google Play, Microsoft Movies & TV, Verizon FiOS, and DirecTV.

– HBO has acquired U.S. TV rights to the feature documentary “May It Last: A Portrait of the Avett Brothers,” co-directed and produced by Judd Apatow and Michael Bonfiglio. The film marks Apatow and Bonfiglio’s second collaboration, following last year’s acclaimed “Doc & Darryl.”

Filmed with extraordinary access over the course of more than two years, the film chronicles the band, fronted by brothers Scott and Seth Avett, on the long journey from their rural North Carolina childhoods to topping the charts and selling out arenas, experiencing heartbreak, tragedy and joy along the way.

The film debuted at SXSW earlier this week.

– Netflix has acquired global streaming rights to Aaron Burn’s “Madre,” a psychological thriller that just bowed at SXSW earlier this week.

Per Deadline, who broke the news, the film “stars Chilean actress Daniela Ramírez as a four-months-pregnant mother of a severely autistic boy (Matías Bassi). After a chance encounter with a gifted Filipino caretaker (Aida Jabolin), the young mother begins to suspect that the new nanny is using the language barrier to turn the boy against her. And then things get sinister.”

Netflix will begin streaming the film exclusively by the end of 2017.

– Toa Fraser’s thriller “6 Days,” starring Jamie Bell, Abbie Cornish, and Mark Strong, has been acquired by VerticalEntertainment for North American rights with a target U.S. theatrical date in Fall 2017.

Additionally, Netflix has secured a deal for the international rights for the film as a Netflix Original Films in the following markets: France, Germany, Latin America, Japan, Benelux, Scandinavia, Eastern Europe, Italy, Switzerland and some other international territories.

The film “is based on the actual events of April 1980 when six armed gunmen stormed the Iranian Embassy at London’s Princes Gate, taking 26 people hostage. Six days of tense stand-off ensued as a group of highly trained soldiers from Britain’s Special Air Service (SAS) prepared to raid the building.”

– Oscilloscope Laboratories has acquired North American rights to Dmitrii Kalashnikov’s Russian dash-cam doc, “The Road Movie.” The film had its premiere at the 2016 International Documentary Film Festival Amsterdam and its North American premiere at the True/False Film Festival recently. Oscilloscope will release the film theatrically later this year.

Billed as “a fascinating mosaic of asphalt adventures, landscape photography, and some of the craziest shit you’ve ever seen… [the film] is a stunning compilation of video footage shot exclusively via dashboard cameras in Russian automobiles. The dash-cam phenomenon permeates Russian roads so thoroughly, capturing a vivid range of spectacles through the windshield, including a comet crashing down to Earth, an epic forest fire, and no shortage of angry motorists taking road rage to wholly new and unexpected levels. All the while, accompanied by bemused commentary from unseen and often stoic drivers and passengers.

– Abramorama will handle the North American theatrical distribution of John Scheinfeld’s documentary “Chasing Trane: The John Coltrane Documentary.” The film played to critical and audience acclaim in the fall of 2016 at its world premiere at the Telluride Film Festival and also at the Toronto International Film Festival, IDFA and DOC NYC.

Set against the social, political and cultural landscape of the times, “Chasing Trane” brings John Coltrane to life as a fully dimensional being, inviting the audience to engage with Coltrane the man, Coltrane the artist. Featuring interviews with Wynton Marsalis, Sonny Rollins, Dr. Cornel West, President Bill Clinton and Common, among others, Coltrane’s own words are spoken by Denzel Washington. The film is produced by Spencer Proffer, John Beug, Scott Pascucciand Dave Harding.

“Chasing Trane” will be released theatrically beginning in New York April 14, 2017 with Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago and additional cities to follow.

