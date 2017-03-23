‘Film to Table’: See ‘Tampopo’s’ Ramen Get Cooked Up by Chef Jason Roberts

Ever wanted to make a Big Kahuna burger? L/Studio's new show about recreating iconic film dishes may be just for you.

There’s nothing better than watching a good movie, except maybe a good movie that features some good-looking food. But fans have only been able to imagine how these dishes would taste — until now, as Lexus is launching a new show on its digital content channel L/Studio called “Film to Table.” Each episode features chef and TV personality Jason Roberts sets out to recreate some of the most famous dishes in film history.

READ MORE: 25 Mouth-Watering Movies About Food, Restaurants & Chefs

The seven-episode series will recreate meals from such films like “Goodfellas,” “Eat Pray Love,” and “Pulp Fiction,” with the first episode focusing on a ramen dish from the Japanese film “Tampopo.” Fandor’s Haroon Adalat provides cinematic insight as he assists Roberts in cooking up the meal, covering topics such as the film’s Western influences.

The short six minute episode is quite entertaining, while also providing insight on how to make a great ramen dish — and a hilarious note as Roberts attempts to coax Adalat into recreating the film’s iconic egg yoke scene with him. You can watch the full episode below.

READ MORE: ‘Foods That Inspire Me’: Filmmakers Share Favorite Snacks With IndieWire and FilmStruck

L/Studio is currently in the midst of its eighth year as a digital platform, striving to get viewers involved with the company through creative and engaging methods. Some of their more popular show include the mockumentary series “Cop Show,” starring Colin Quinn, as well as the docuseries “It Got Better,” both of which can be seen on the L/Studio website. “Film to Table” will release new episodes weekly, so be on the lookout to see if one of your favorite film dishes is featured down the road.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.