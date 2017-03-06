‘Iron Fist’ Star Finn Jones Quits Twitter Following Race Debate

"The characterization of Danny Rand may have remained true to its source material but our show incorporates and celebrates actors from all different backgrounds," the actor tweeted.

Finn Jones, star of the upcoming Netflix and Marvel superhero series “Iron Fist,” quit Twitter this weekend following a heated debate over race and representation with Geek of Color creative director Asyiqin Haron.

It all started when Jones shared a link to a speech by “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” actor Riz Ahmed on the importance of representation in Hollywood. “Representation is important, and here is why,” Jones wrote when sharing the link.

“Are you for real?” commented Haron, prompting Jones to respond: “Yes I am for real. Please don’t make assumptions on our show before you have seen it. The characterization of Danny Rand may have remained true to its source material but our show incorporates and celebrates actors from all different backgrounds. I will go as far to say that it may be one of the most diverse shows out of the three.”

Haron responded: “That’s great and all but you do see why Danny Rand being white is problematic right?” And added, “The frustration isn’t only with me. There’s been many articles and petitions for Danny to be Asian. Maybe read some.”

The casting of Jones to play Danny Rand — a billionaire with supernatural powers who uses his kung-fu mastery and ability to summon the power of the Iron Fist to fight the criminal element corrupting his city — has sparked controversy, as some fans believe an Asian actor should have been cast in the lead role. You can trace the exchange between Jones and Haron below.

