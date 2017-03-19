‘Fleabag’ Season 2: Phoebe Waller-Bridge Confirms it’s Happening, Reveals Production Schedule

The show's writer and star had always planned to continue the story.

“Fleabag” writer and star Phoebe Waller-Bridge has confirmed that the acclaimed comedy will have a second season, and it will begin filming this year. Waller-Bridge spoke with UK publication Radio Times about the future of the show.

READ MORE: ‘Fleabag’ Review: A Sharply Funny and Deeply Felt Comedy Crisis—in Six Scenes

“We cracked it open so that she would be able to have a life beyond it and also there are so many more stories and story strands and character strands come out of this series,” she said. “[I only wanted to bring the show back if I had] an idea that was good enough. I think I have one. We are all trying to make it work and have the same team back.”

Waller-Bridge also revealed that the team plans to start shooting in November and premiere the show in 2018.

She had previously described her anxiety about a second season to Vice .

“I have that feeling of, ‘Oh, quickly, quickly, because it’s worked just fucking write some more,'” she said. “But it’s so special and personal to me that I don’t want to fuck it up.”

Watch the “Fleabag” Season 1 trailer below:

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.