Focus Features Celebrates ‘Brokeback Mountain,’ ‘Lost in Translation’ and More in Retrospective Supercut — Watch

The distributor turns 15 this year.

Focus Features has gone through some changes in year since it merged with Universal Pictures, but its credentials as an important distributor over the last 15 years are beyond dispute. The company has released a supercut celebrating the films it’s released since its inception in 2002. Watch below.

It’s a long list of notable films: “Milk,” “Lost in Translation,” “The Theory of Everything,” “Brokeback Mountain,” “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind,” “Moonrise Kingdom,” “The Place Beyond the Pines,” “Shaun of the Dead,” “Beginners,” “Burn After Reading,” “The Pianist” and many more are all included.

Annapurna Pictures released a similar supercut earlier today celebrating its own roster, which includes the likes of “Spring Breakers,” “Her” and “20th Century Women.” Focus, which most recently released “A Monster Calls” and “Nocturnal Animals,” will next distribute “The Zookeeper’s Wife.”

