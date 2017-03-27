‘Folk Hero & Funny Guy’ Trailer: Mismatched Pals Wyatt Russell and Alex Karpovsky Embark On Uproarious Road Trip — Watch

Fans of “Girls” star Alex Karpovsky will likely feel comfortably familiar with some of the dynamics that play out in his latest starring role in Jeff Grace’s “Folk Hero & Funny Guy,” as the multi-hyphenate returns to the same wacky — and insightful! — road trip high jinks that marked his own feature, “Red Flag.” In that film, Karpovsky played a filmmaker who takes his latest feature on the road and encounters all kinds of strange characters, all of whom have lots to say about his creative output.

READ MORE: Tribeca Review: Amiable And Appealing ‘Folk Hero & Funny Guy’ Starring Alex Karpovsky And Wyatt Russell

In Grace’s film, Karpovksy is again a struggling artist — this time, an aspiring comedian — who (somewhat against his will) takes his shtick on the road, only to find some unexpected people and situations along the way. He’s the funny guy, so of course he also needs a folk hero (or else that title, no matter how pleasingly alliterative it is, just wouldn’t make sense).

Enter Jason Black (Wyatt Russell), Paul’s childhood pal and a newly minted folk singing sensation. When Jason calls up the recently dumped Paul and asks him to come along as his opening act on a few tour dates, Paul initially resists, before giving into Jason’s claim that Paul needs to get his mojo back (and going on tour can facilitate precisely that). The mismatched pals hit the road, and their very different personalities lead to all kinds of amusing mishaps.

READ MORE: Film Acquisition Rundown: Gravitas Buys ‘Folk Hero & Funny Guy,’ Samuel Goldwyn Picks Up ‘Lavender’ and More

Fizzy and fun, things start to get more serious when the pair pick up a new act — another folk singer, played by Meredith Hagner — and Jason reveals an ulterior motive for the trip that no one saw coming. Can this road trip get back on track? (Rest assured, the film stays amusing throughout, and it also boasts a ton of great music.)