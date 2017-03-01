‘For Here or to Go?’ Trailer: Timely Drama Shows the Dangers of an Expiring Work Visa — Watch

The film arrives in theaters on March 31.

Many Cups of Chai Films has released the new trailer for “For Here to Go?,” a timely drama about an Indian man played by Ali Fazal dealing with the looming expiration of his work visa just as he’s set to receive a new job. Watch below.

Here’s the synopsis: “Young Silicon Valley software engineer Vivek Pandit is poised to become a key hire at a promising healthcare startup, but when they realize his work visa has less than a year remaining, the offer disappears. Having learned the hard way about the flaws in his ‘it’s just paperwork’ mentality, Vivek battles forces beyond his control to get his visa extended, whether at his existing company or a new job. Along the way, his eyes are opened to the similar struggles of his own roommates and those around him. American in mind and Indian at heart, this is a contemporary story of ambition and ambivalence fueled by one’s immigration status that characterizes the dilemma of modern cultural displacement.”

Melanie Chandra (“Code Black”), Omi Vaidya (“Brown Nation”), Amitosh Nagpal, Rajit Kapur (“Making of the Mahatma”) and Samrat Chakrabarti (“Viceroy’s House”) all co-star in the film, which Rucha Humnabadkar directed. Many Cups of Chai will release “For Here or to Go?” in theaters on March 31.

