‘Free Fire’ Score: Listen to All The Music from Portishead’s Geoff Barrow and Ben Salisbury

Starring Brie Larson, the thriller hails from "High-Rise" director Ben Wheatley.

After premiering at the 2016 Toronto Film Festival, “Free Fire” is ready for its theatrical debut on April 21. But before that, we get to enjoy the film’s score, which was created by Portishead’s Geoff Barrow and composer Ben Salisbury. The soundtrack, which also includes songs by John Denver, Creedence Clearwater Revival and The Real Kids, was released Friday via Invada and Lakeshore Records.

READ MORE: ‘Free Fire’ Review: Brie Larson Stars In the Craziest Shootout of All Time

Barrow and Salisbury previously created the soundtrack for Alex Garland’s 2015 sci-fi psychological thriller “Ex Machina,” which earned them an Ivor Novello Award. The duo also collaborated on the score for Garland’s follow-up, “Annihilation,” which is slated for release in September; as well as an episode of the Netflix original series “Black Mirror.”

READ MORE: ‘Free Fire’ Trailer: Brie Larson and Ben Wheatley Unleash A Bloody Feature-Length Shootout

Directed by Ben Wheatley (“Sightseers,” “High-Rise”), “Free Fire” is entirely set inside a deserted warehouse in 1970’s Boston, where an arms deal turns into a shootout, and the main characters have to band together to survive. The thriller stars Brie Larson, Armie Hammer, Cillian Murphy, Jack Raynor and Sharlto Copley. Listen to the soundtrack below.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.