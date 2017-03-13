‘Friday the 13th: The Game’ Trailer: Gruesome Teaser Reveals Tom Savini’s Jason — Watch

IllFonic and Gun Media Entertainment have released the trailer for “Friday the 13th: The Game.” The gruesome teaser for the survival horror video game was first unveiled on Sunday, during the PAX East 2017 convention, in Boston. The clip offers a first look at Tom Savini’s new Jason design.
READ MORE: ‘Reservoir Dogs’ Video Game Will Let You Cause Bloody Mayhem As Mr. White and Quentin Tarantino’s Entire Gang — Watch
At the very beginning of the trailer, the studios’ logos get an ’80s makeover with a markedly VHS feel to them. The trailer is set to the tune of “Killer” by Crazy Lixx. The Swedish glam metal band also recorded “XIII” and “Live Before I Die” for the video game soundtrack.
Here is the official description of the game: “Friday the 13th: The Game’ is a third-person horror, survival game where players take on the role of a teen counselor, or for the first time ever, Jason Voorhees. You and six other unlucky souls will do everything possible to escape and survive while the most well-known killer in the world tracks you down and brutally slaughters you.”
READ MORE: Snoop Dogg Points a Gun At ‘F*cking Clown’ Trump in New Music Video — Watch
A release date for “Friday the 13th: The Game” has not been announced yet. Watch the trailer below.
Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.