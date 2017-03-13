‘Friday the 13th: The Game’ Trailer: Gruesome Teaser Reveals Tom Savini’s Jason — Watch

The teaser for the survival horror video game was first unveiled on Sunday, during the PAX East 2017.

IllFonic and Gun Media Entertainment have released the trailer for “Friday the 13th: The Game.” The gruesome teaser for the survival horror video game was first unveiled on Sunday, during the PAX East 2017 convention, in Boston. The clip offers a first look at Tom Savini’s new Jason design.

At the very beginning of the trailer, the studios’ logos get an ’80s makeover with a markedly VHS feel to them. The trailer is set to the tune of “Killer” by Crazy Lixx. The Swedish glam metal band also recorded “XIII” and “Live Before I Die” for the video game soundtrack.

Here is the official description of the game: “Friday the 13th: The Game’ is a third-person horror, survival game where players take on the role of a teen counselor, or for the first time ever, Jason Voorhees. You and six other unlucky souls will do everything possible to escape and survive while the most well-known killer in the world tracks you down and brutally slaughters you.”

A release date for “Friday the 13th: The Game” has not been announced yet. Watch the trailer below.

