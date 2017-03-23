‘Funny or Die’ Skit: Watch ‘Orphan Black’ Star Tatiana Maslany Promote the Sexual Assault Survivor Utility Belt

The satirical skit packs a hilarious punch of social critique.

In this day and age, it seems as though sometimes the best way to put the absurd elements of our society into perspective is to humorously satirize them. That kind of social criticism is once again made humorous in a recent “Funny or Die” skit, which takes the form of an old, cheesy informercial in order to sell its product: the sexual assault toolbelt. You can watch the full video below.

Tatiana Maslany (“Orphan Black”) assumes the role of the product’s spokesperson, proving to her friend that this item will help her manage the complicated legal process following her sexual assault.

The skit bounces between the hilarity and depressing nature of the situation, as the video takes on the form of an after school commercial as a way of talking down to the system that makes sexual assault survivors have such a hard time moving on from their trauma.From hard copies of every state’s different legislation on the matter, to a spray bottle for waking yourself up following a scream coma, the kit covers a wide variety of functions.

Maslany will been seen reprising her Emmy-winning role in “Orphan Black” in June as the show gears up for its season 5 premiere. She is also starring alongside Jake Gyllenhaal in the David Gordon Green-directed “Stronger,” which follows a victim of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing.

