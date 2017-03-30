‘Game of Thrones’ Season 7 Promo: The Iron Throne Is in Everyone’s Sights — Watch

The shortened season of HBO's epic drama will premiere July 16.

The Season 6 finale of “Game of Thrones” teased an epic battle for the Iron Throne, and the brand new teaser for the seventh season reaffirms that the battle for Westeros is indeed coming. After years of winter preparation, weddings gone horribly wrong, and the Mother of Dragons assembling her army, the series is heading into its final batch of episodes. In the first official promo seen below, fans are reminded that the end is, unfortunately, very near.

The sixth season of “Game of Thrones” ended with Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) finally crossing the sea to Westeros to presumably annihilate newly crowned Cersei (Lena Headey) …and whatever allies she has left, while the North found a new king in the form of Jon Snow…or Stark…or Targaryen (poor guy knows nothing, not even know his own name). Season 7 looks to reveal plenty for our characters and may finally bring some of them together for the first time onscreen. And Jon might finally meet his dragon-friendly aunt!

Season 7 will bring about plenty of changes for the series. The usual 10-episode season has been cut down to seven and it’s usual spring premiere date has been pushed back to July 16 due to a longer production schedule. Unfortunately for “Game of Thrones,” that summer release date makes it ineligible for this year’s Emmy’s. The show had won 12 of it’s 23 award-nominations last year including Outstanding Drama Series for the second consecutive year.

Season 7 will premiere July 16 on HBO. Check out the promo below.

