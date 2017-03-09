‘Game of Thrones’ Season 7 Official Premiere Date Revealed

Mark your calendars: Our return to Westeros begins this July.

The last we saw of “Game of Thrones,” Daenerys Targaryen was finally en route to Westeros with her trusty dragons and massive armada, Cersei Lannister had finally conquered Kings Landing all for herself, and the true parentage of Jon Snow was finally revealed. The Season 6 finale promised a massive battle to come, and while we’ll have to wait a bit longer for an actual look at what’s to come, we now know officially when Season 7 debuts. HBO has announced the new season of “Game of Thrones” premieres Sunday, July 16.

HBO had previously announced the show wouldn’t make its usual April premiere date because production required a bit longer than usual. The July 16 release date confirms “Game Of Thrones” will miss the Emmys deadline for the very first time. The show earned 23 nominations last year and won 12 awards, including Outstanding Drama Series for the second year in a row.

Season 7 will consist of only seven episodes. Alan Taylor, Jeremy Podeswa, Mark Mylod and Matt Shakman are handling directing duties.

Production on Season 7 began last summer in Northern Ireland, with additional portions filmed in Spain and Iceland. Watch the release date announcement teaser below.

