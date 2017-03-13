‘Game of Thrones’ Supercut Shows That Tyrion Lannister Is the King of One-Liners — Watch

Season 7 of the popular HBO series will premiere July 16.

“Game of Thrones” fans are counting the months, days and hours until the return of the popular HBO series. But season 7 will not premiere until July. In the meantime, “GoT” buffs have been treated to a supercut that shows that Tyrion Lannister is the king of one-liners.

The clip was curated by Sky Atlantic in celebration of “the wit and wisdom of the one and only Tyrion Lannister.” It features 77 seconds of one-liners delivered by the eloquent and irreverent youngest son of Lord Tywin Lannister. The bon mots mostly show the character’s strong dislike for religion and his love for alcohol. Watch the supercut below.

Season 7 of “Game of Thrones” premieres July 16 on HBO and will consist of seven episodes. It was shot in Northern Ireland, Spain, Iceland, Canada and “one day in Croatia,” said showrunner David Benioff during a “GoT” panel on Sunday at SXSW.

