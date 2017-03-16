Neon Buys Aaron Katz’s ‘Gemini’ Out of SXSW 2017

The company faced a bidding war against other hungry buyers at this year's festival.

It took a few days, but one of the many titles at the SXSW 2017 film festival that came without distribution now has a home. Aaron Katz’s “Gemini,” which premiered in the festival’s Narrative Spotlight section, has sold all U.S. rights to newcomer Neon, the recently launched distribution company founded by Tom Quinn and Tim League.

The company entered a bidding war for the film during the festival against competitors A24, Sony Pictures Classics and Well Go USA, which released Katz’s last film. ICM negotiated the deal. Sony Pictures Worldwide financed the production and retains all international rights.

“Gemini,” which marks Katz’s first feature since 2014’s “Land Ho!”, follows the efforts of a detective (John Cho) and a personal assistant (Lola Kirke) who must pick up the pieces after the disappearance of her employer, a celebrity actress (Zoë Kravitz). IndieWire reviewed the film here.

The film’s new home contributes to the developing profile of Neon as a hot new buyer on the festival circuit. The company releases its first title, Nacho Vigalondo’s minimalist monster movie “Colossal” starring Anne Hathaway, on April 7. At this year’s Sundance Film Festival, it picked up two movies, “Roxanne Roxanne” and “Ingrid Goes West,” in addition to aggressively pursuing festival breakout “Patti Cake$.”

“I’m thrilled to be working with Neon, whose new team is one of the best in the business and also the perfect fit for ‘Gemini,'” said Katz in a statement. “Being able to now bring this film to a wider audience with a great partner is all I could have hoped for.”