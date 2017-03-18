George R.R. Martin Opens a Non-Profit Film Studio in Santa Fe

Joel and Ethan Coen will shoot part of their next project at the Stagecoach Foundation.

“Game of Thrones” author George R.R. Martin has given his hometown of Santa Fe, New Mexico a non-profit film studio. The Stagecoach Foundation will be available for Hollywood shoots as well as emerging filmmakers, the Albuquerque Journal reports.

One of the first projects to shoot in the 30,000 square-foot facility will be Joel and Ethan Coen’s next film.

Santa Fe mayor Javier Gonzales told the Journal he was excited about the project for several reasons.

“What this means for the city specifically is more film infrastructure,” he said. “As a foundation and a non-profit, [Martin’s] vision [is] to make this facility accessible and affordable.” Gonzales noted that it will allow up-and-coming filmmakers to work with “some of the most seasoned people in Hollywood.” He also tweeted a picture with Martin:

The energy of this community has always been about the creativity of our people. Stagecoach will help our creative economy leap forward! pic.twitter.com/s8IxflrADC — Javier Gonzales (@javiermgonzales) March 14, 2017

In other Martin news, fans are still eagerly anticipating his in-progress novel “The Winds of Winter.” Meanwhile, “Game of Thrones” returns for a seventh season on July 16.

Watch the teaser trailer for the upcoming season of “Game of Thrones” below:

