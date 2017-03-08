‘Geostorm’ Trailer: Gerard Butler Tries to Save the World in Dean Devlin’s Upcoming Disaster Thriller

Devlin's feature editorial debut opens in theaters October 20.

Warner Bros. and Skydance Productions have released the first teaser trailer for their upcoming disaster thriller “Geostorm,” starring Gerard Butler. The film marks the feature editorial debut for Dean Devlin, writer/producer for films such as 1996’s “Independence Day” and 1994’s “Stargate.”

“Geostorm” takes place in a time when the weather is controlled by futuristic satellites in outer space. When the machines start malfunctioning, they create chaos and a weather disaster of epic proportions. Butler stars as a scientist who gets sent into space to fix the malfunctioning satellites.

The trailer shows the catastrophe caused by the satellites, set to the relaxing tune of “What a Wonderful World.” Devlin wrote the film alongside Paul Guyot. The cast also includes Katheryn Winnick, Abbie Cornish, Ed Harris, Andy Garcia, Jim Sturgess, Eugenio Derbez, Mare Winningham, Alexandra Maria Lara, and Egypt’s biggest international star, Amr Waked.

“Geostorm” opens in theaters October 20. Check out the trailer below, via Yahoo! Movies.

