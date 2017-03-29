‘Get Me Roger Stone’ Trailer: Netflix Documentary Explores the Career of the Infamous Trump Advisor

The film will premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival in April.

Netflix has released the trailer for its upcoming original documentary “Get Me Roger Stone.” The film explores the life and career of the longtime Donald Trump advisor, who helped launch his political run.

READ MORE: Sarah Paulson Nominates Herself to Play Donald Trump in New Season of ‘American Horror Story’

“Get Me Roger Stone” features interviews with the infamous political strategist and self-proclaimed “agent provacateur,” as well as with people who have followed and studied his career. The documentary explores the career of the man who sports a tattoo of President Nixon in his back as a badge of honor.

“Those who say I have no soul, those who say I have no principles are losers,” Stone says in the trailer, sounding a lot like Trump. “Those are bitter losers.”

READ MORE: Writers Guild Negotiations: If Talk Shows Go Dark, Donald Trump Could Be The Biggest Winner in a Strike

The 92-minute documentary is directed and written by Daniel DiMauro (who produced “Reagan”), Morgan Pehme (“Nothing Sacred”) and Dylan Bank (“Rock Story”). Blair Foster (“Zero Days”) is the executive producer.

“Get Me Roger Stone” will have its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival, taking place April 19 through 30. It will then be available to stream on Netflix May 12. Check out the trailer below.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.