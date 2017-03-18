‘Get Out’ Star Daniel Kaluuya Calls the Film ’12 Years a Slave: The Horror Movie’

The actor had an intuitive take on the controversial script.

Daniel Kaluuya is perfectly cast as the lead in “Get Out,” one of the year’s biggest movies. But he admits the script shocked him after first reading it.

Kaluuya spoke to The Guardian about Jordan Peele’s controversial project.

“I read it and I was like: ‘Oh. My. God.’ I remember sending an email to my agent which said, ‘This is 12 Years a Slave: The Horror Movie.’ I was like: ‘Are you allowed to say this? Are you really going to do this?’” he said.

To reach the emotional highs and lows of his character, Kaluuya tried to let down his emotional guard.

“I felt that thing of not wanting to confront your demons, which I think is true for a lot of black men,” he said. “There’s a lot of black men running around with crazy trauma scars and they should be going to therapy. They should be sitting down and talking to people. But they can’t. If you’ve got the armor of being a man, and the armor of being a black man, that hyper-masculine thing can make those scars deeper.”

