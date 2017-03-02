‘Get Out’ Is the First of Many ‘Social Thrillers’ Jordan Peele Has Planned

"The best and scariest monsters in the world are human beings," said the writer/director.

Just can’t get enough “Get Out”? Never fear, Jordan Peele has plenty more where that came from. The writer/director recently told Business Insider: “I have four other social thrillers that I want to unveil in the next decade.”

“Get Out” brilliantly uses classic horror and thriller tropes to exorcise the demons of racism. It stars Daniel Kaluuya as a young black man who takes a weekend trip to his white girlfriend’s (Allison Williams) family home, where casual racism is merely a front for far more sinister aims. The film is a brilliant use of genre to explore social issues while also being equal parts wildly entertaining and deeply provocative.

Previously known as one half of the comedy duo “Key and Peele,” Peele took a running leap into directing with the major critical success that has already made upwards of 40 million in box office sales. And he doesn’t plan to stop anytime soon.

“The best and scariest monsters in the world are human beings and what we are capable of especially when we get together. I’ve been working on these premises about these different social demons, these innately human monsters that are woven into the fabric of how we think and how we interact, and each one of my movies is going to be about a different one of these social demons.”

With so many social demons to choose from, Peele should have no trouble whipping out four more. In a talkback after a surprise midnight screening of “Get Out” at the Sundance Film Festival in January, Peele said he got the idea for “Get Out” partially from “The Stepford Wives” as feminist commentary. With any luck, his next film will take on sexism with the same gusto.

