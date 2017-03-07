‘Ghost in the Shell’ Blu-ray Sweepstakes: Enter to Win Mamoru Oshii’s Anime Landmark

Enter to win a free Blu-ray of Mamoru Oshii's iconic anime film "Ghost in the Shell."

A whole new generation of fans are about to discover the world of “Ghost in the Shell” when Rupert Everett’s remake, starring Scarlett Johansson, opens nationwide March 31. But for fans of the original magna series, it’s going to be very hard for the new live-action version to top Mamoru Oshii’s 1995 anime adaptation, which to this day remains one of the best animated movies ever made. Fortunately, the original film adaptation is coming to Blu-ray and HD Digital on March 14, and IndieWire is giving three lucky readers the chance to win a free copy.

“Ghost in the Shell” tells the story of Major Motoko Kusanagi, a female cybernetic government agent hot on the trail of “The Puppet Master,” a mysterious and threatening computer virus capable of infiltrating human hosts. Along with her fellow agents from Section 9, they embark on a high-tech race against time to capture the omnipresent entity.

The film took the world by storm in the mid-90’s, exhibiting a new dimension of anime with unprecedented cinematic expression. Merging traditional animation with the latest computer graphic imagery, it challenged the boundaries of mainstream animation with detailed artistic expression and a uniquely intelligent storyline.

Now through Tuesday, March 14 at noon ET, readers can enter to win the “Ghost in the Shell” Blu-ray by filling out the registration form embedded below. You must enter your full name and a valid email address, plus follow the required social media pages (if you already follow, you’re already one step ahead of the competition). The winners will be notified on March 14 at or around 3pmET.

