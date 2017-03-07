‘Ghost in the Shell’ Video Shows How Weta Workshop Made Scarlett Johansson’s Thermoptic Suit

The Rupert Sanders-directed film opens in theaters March 31.

“Ghost in the Shell” fans are getting a behind-the-scenes look into how Weta Workshop made the Thermoptic suit Scarlett Johansson wears in the live-action adaptation of the classic Japanese anime series. On the latest episode of “Tested,” Adam Savage talks to Weta Workshop’s costume technician Flo Foxworthy, who offers details on the design of the silicon skin-toned suit and the challenges her team faced while making it.

The Thermoptic suit is a staple in Masamune Shirow’s iconic franchise. This is the costume The Major wears that allows her to become invisible and get away without leaving a trace.

“Ghost in the Shell” is directed by Rupert Sanders, who previously helmed “Snow White and the Huntsman.” The international cast also includes Pilou Asbæk, Michael Pitt, Rila Fukushima, Chin Han, Danusia Samal, Lasarus Ratuere, Yutaka Izumihara and Tuwanda Manyimo.

The film opens in theaters March 31. Watch the video with all the details on The Major’s Thermoptic suit below.

