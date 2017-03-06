‘Gilmore Girls’ Revival: Netflix in ‘Very Preliminary’ Talks for Another Season

Fans could be in for a long wait to return to Stars Hollow.

“Gilmore Girls” fans could someday find out if Rory eventually gave birth to a Gilmore girl or guy.

Over the weekend, Netflix’s chief content officer Ted Sarandos told the U.K.’s Press Association that the streaming service was in “very preliminary” talks with series creators Amy Sherman-Palladino and Dan Palladino for another season of the revival.

“We hope [for more],” he said. “We obviously loved the success of the show. Fans loved how well it was done; it delivered what they hoped.”

He added, “The worst thing is to wait a couple of years for your favorite show to come back and for it to disappoint you, but they sure delivered and people were really excited about more, and we have been talking to them about the possibility of that.”

Taking place 10 years after the original series went off the air, the revival “Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life” aired in November 2016 and told the continuing story of mother Lorelai (Lauren Graham) and her daughter Rory (Alexis Bledel) Gilmore in four parts corresponding to the four seasons in a year. The much-hyped “final four words” of the season left the story on a deliberate cliffhanger with no guarantee for resolution.

It’s clear that fans would more than welcome more “Gilmore Girls,” based on the furor that surrounded that finale, but it could be a long time in coming. Sherman-Paladino is currently involved in the pilot “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” that could be picked up to series on Amazon. Similarly, Graham will star in the pilot “Linda From HR” for Fox. As for Bledel, she will next be seen in Hulu’s upcoming series adaptation of Margaret Atwood’s “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

