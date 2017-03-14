‘Girls’ Pregnancy Foreshadowed Way Back in the Season 3 Premiere

Let’s just hope the rest of the show's predictions about poor parenting don't come true.

[Editor’s Note: Spoilers follow for “Girls” Season 6, Episode 4 and onwards.]

The “Girls” pregnancy story may have been planned from the start, but we got one major hint that someone would end up with child less than halfway through the series, Vulture points out.

In the Season 3 premiere “Females Only,” Hannah (Lena Dunham) and Adam (Adam Driver) ran into his ex Natalia (Shiri Appleby) with her supportive friend Angie (Amy Schumer) at Ray’s new coffee and pizza joint.

Natalia was still very hurt by Adam jilting her, and at first Angie tried to guilt-trip Adam by claiming Natalia was expecting. “She’s pregnant with your child… How does it feel like to abandon your son?” Angie demanded.

Natalia owned up to the bluff and revealed she was not pregnant. Instead, she showed maturity and expressed how hurt she was by his abandonment, which Adam apologized for, claiming he wasn’t good at confrontation. All seemed like it would blow over until Natalia realized that Hannah, the Other Woman, was present. That’s when shit got real and Shiri Appleby used language we’ve never heard her use before (even in “UnREAL”).

“Wow, so you know what you have on your hands here, right?” she said. “You know you have an off-the-wagon, Neanderthal sex addict sociopath who’s going to fuck you like he’s never met you and like he doesn’t love his own mother? And then you’re going to turn around and cry because that’s what you do.”

After getting rather explicit about Adam’s sexual peccadilloes, Natalia added, “You should just enjoy your urine-soaked life fucking like the two feral animals that you both are. You’re going to end up with a baby that you’re not going to know how to care for. You’re going to fucking kill your kid.

“You’re going to give it spoiled formula. You’re not going to get any milk out of those tits. I just hope that you two enjoy the fucking life that you’ve chosen.”

While Adam is not responsible for Hannah’s current condition, she did in fact become accidentally pregnant thanks to rapping Paul-Louis, played by guest star Riz Ahmed in this year’s season premiere. And while she’s still trying to figure out whether or not motherhood is a good idea for her, it at least seems like she’s taking the situation seriously.

So let’s hope that Natalia’s Nostradamus skills end with just pregnancy, and don’t align with Elijah’s prediction about Hannah’s parenting skills.

“Girls” airs on Sundays at 10 p.m. on HBO.

