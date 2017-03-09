Glenn Howerton May Not Return to ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ After Tonight’s Season 12 Finale

Could this be the end of the D.E.N.N.I.S. System?

The D.E.N.N.I.S. System may be coming to an end. The Wrap reports that, after “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” ends its 12th season and goes on an extended hiatus beginning tonight, Glenn Howerton may not return to the irreverent comedy series. “The option to come back is there, is in place,” the actor tells The Wrap. “It’s very much a creative decision.”

READ MORE: ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ Season 12 Preview: The Gang Channels ‘Making a Murderer’ — Watch

Howerton was recently cast in an NBC pilot alongside Patton Oswalt, but it seems that hasn’t factored into his decision — Kaitlin Olsen currently stars on “The Mick” and is still signed on to “It’s Always Sunny” through seasons 13 and 14. “Without dancing around it too much…anything is possible,” Howerton says of a possible return. “It is possible but it’s hard for me to say what seems probable at this point. It’s definitely not a foregone conclusion that I won’t be coming back.”

READ MORE: ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ Eviscerates Manipulative Sitcoms Like ‘Fuller House’ By Making One of Their Own

Howerton has co-starred in “Sunny” since it first premiered in 2005, as have Olsen, Charlie Day and Rob McElhenney, who also created the series; Danny DeVito joined at the beginning of season two.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.