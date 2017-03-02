‘Glory’ Exclusive Trailer: Drama Explores Social and Political Inequalities in Contemporary Bulgarian Society

The drama by writing/directing duo Kristina Grozeva and Petar Valchanov will open at New York's Film Forum April 12.

“Glory” screened at the 2016 Locarno Film Festival. Now, the drama by writing/directing duo Kristina Grozeva and Petar Valchanov will open at New York City’s Film Forum on April 12. The story is a follow-up of the duo’s 2014 award-winning drama “The Lesson,” which was the first feature film the two worked on together.

“Glory” follows Tzanko Petrov (Stefan Denolyubov), a shy and solitary railroad worker in Bulgaria who discovers a large sum of cash on the tracks and turns them into the authorities. When the head of PR for the Transport Ministry, Julia Staikova (Margita Gosheva), uses him as a “national hero” to divert attention from a corruption scandal,Tzanko’s life gets turned upside down and he ends up being ridiculed nationally.

“Glory” (“Slava” in Bugarian) is the second installment of a trilogy of films that began with “The Lesson.” Both films explore issues such as social and political inequality in contemporary Bulgarian society. “The inspiration came from a newspaper titles. That’s the base of this; there is a social element that is built in both stories, and there will be in the third one,” Valchanov told Four Three Film.

“Glory” will open at New York’s Film Forum April 12. Watch the exclusive trailer and poster below.

