‘GLOW’ Teaser Trailer: First Look at Alison Brie’s Female Wrestling Series from Jenji Kohan

Netflix announced the premiere date for its upcoming original comedy series.

Netflix has released a bold teaser trailer to announce the premiere date for its upcoming series “GLOW,” starring Alison Brie (“Community,” “Get Hard”) in the lead role. The female wrestling comedy from executive producer Jenji Kohan (“Orange Is the New Black”) will be available for streaming on June 23.

Inspired by the 80s show “GLOW: Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling,” the series follows an out-of-work actress named Ruth Wilder (Brie) as she struggles trying to make it in the film industry in 1985 Los Angeles. Eventually, her last chance for stardom is making the first-ever women wrestling TV show.

“GLOW” was created by Liz Flahive (“Homeland,” “Nurse Jackie”) and Carly Mensch (“Nurse Jackie,” “Orange Is The New Black”). Kohan executive produced the show with Tara Herrmann. The cast also includes Betty Gilpin (“True Story,” “Nurse Jackie”) and actor/comedian Marc Maron (“Almost Famous”).

“GLOW” will be available on Netflix June 13. Check out the very ’80s teaser trailer below.

