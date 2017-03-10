‘Godzilla vs. Kong:’ Legendary Assembles Writers’ Room for Next Film in Their MonsterVerse

The film is eyeing a release date of May 29, 2020.

“Kong: Skull Island” is opening in theaters this Friday, March 10. But Legendary Entertainment is already gearing up for the next film in their MonsterVerse, “Godzilla vs. Kong.” As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, the studio has started assembling a writers’ room to brainstorm story ideas and beats for the next installment in the series of films featuring the giant super-species, which is eyeing a release date of May 29, 2020.

READ MORE: ‘Kong: Skull Island’: Why Legendary Trusted Indie Filmmaker Jordan Vogt-Roberts to Expand Their MonsterVerse

The writers’ room will be lead by veteran screenwriter Terry Rossio, best known for co-writing the “Pirates of the Caribbean” films. Working with Rossio will be John D. Payne and Patrick McKay, co-writers of “Star Trek Beyond” and “Star Trek 4;” T.S. Nowlin, writer of the “Maze Runner” movies and “Pacific Rim 2”; and J. Michael Straczynski, who worked on “World War Z” and is the co-creator of the Netflix series “Sense8.”

There will also be two female scribes joining the writers’ room. Lindsey Beer, who is currently working on the adaptation of “The Kingkiller Chronicles;” and Cat Vasko, currently writing the adaptation of the period love drama “Queen of the Air.”

The addition of a writers’ room has long been rumored for the MonsterVerse, though this is the first official confirmation of their intent to approach their cinematic universe in what is becoming more common practice in the franchise world.

READ MORE: ‘Kong: Skull Island’ Review: It’s ‘Apocalypse Now’ With Monsters, Or At Least That’s Part of the Idea

“Godzilla vs. Kong” will be the last in a series of films (for now) in the Legendary/Warner Bros. monster universe, centered around Godzilla and Kong. The first was 2014’s “Godzilla,” and the third will be “Godzilla: King of the Monsters,” set to be released March 22, 2019.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.