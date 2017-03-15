‘Gomorrah’ Exclusive Trailer: SundanceTV’s Crime Drama Comes Out Guns Blazing for Season 2 — Watch

Italy's most popular crime drama is based on the non-fiction book by Roberto Saviano.

“Gomorrah” is returning to SundanceTV this April for a 12-episode second season. A new trailer for season 2 of Italy’s most popular crime drama teases new car chases, explosions, killings and lots of gunfire.

Season 2 picks up moments after the end of the first season: Don Pietro Savastano (Fortunato Cerlino) has escaped from the prison van. Genny’s boys have been killed by rival Conte, and Ciro di Marzio (Marco D’Amore) has shot Genny (Salvatore Esposito). The new season sees Ciro, Genny and Savastano fighting (and killing) for absolute domination over organized crime in the Italian city of Naples.

“Gomorrah” is based on Roberto Saviano’s 2006 non-fiction bestseller of the same name. The book was adapted for the big screen and won the Grand Prix prize at the 2008 Cannes Film Festival.

The two-hour premiere of season 2 of “Gomorrah” will air on Wednesday, April 26, at 10pm ET/9C, on SundanceTV. Check out the exclusive new trailer for season 2 below.