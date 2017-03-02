‘Grace and Frankie’ Season 3 Trailer: Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin’s Business Venture Get Hysterical — Watch

The new round of episodes comes to Netflix on March 24.

“Grace and Frankie” is set to return for its third season this month, and Netflix has just released a new trailer for the show that IndieWire’s Ben Travers calls “a living embodiment of progressive beliefs.” Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin continue to explore their title characters’ unexpected friendship-turned–business partnership in the trailer, which you can watch below.

“Do we look like we’re senile and can’t remember anything?” Grace asks Frankie as the two walk through a parking lot after being turned down for a loan. She then takes off her sunglasses and asks, “Where is the car?” (Zing!) Their venture — a line of vibrators designed for older women — looks set to dominate the upcoming round of episodes, which find the two at odds as to how they should make the most of their nascent business.

Season three of “Grace and Frankie” will consist of 13 episodes, all of which will be available to stream on Netflix starting March 24.

