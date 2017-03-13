‘Graduation’ Trailer: Cristian Mungiu’s Festival Favorites Explores Relationships Fraught With Sacrifice — Watch

How can a father protect his daughter when everything is stacked against them?

After screening around the festival circuit — including turns at New York Film Festival, the Telluride Film Festival, the Toronto International Film Festival and the Cannes Film Festival (where it picked up Best Director accolades) — Cristian Mungiu’s lauded “Graduation” is finally bound for a theatrical release.

According to the official synopsis, “Romeo Aldea is a physician living in a small mountain town in Transylvania, who has raised his daughter Eliza with the idea that once she turns 18, she will leave to study and live abroad. His plan is close to succeeding — Eliza has won a scholarship to study psychology in the UK. She just has to pass her final exams — a formality for such a good student.”

Yet, just hours before her first exam, something horrific happens. Per the synopsis, “Eliza is assaulted in an attack that could jeopardize her entire future. Now Romeo has to make a decision. There are ways of solving the situation, but none of them using the principles he, as a father, has taught his daughter.”

What follows is one of Mungiu’s most insightful looks at family and sacrifice yet.

“Graduation” will debut on April 7 in New York City at the IFC Center and Lincoln Plaza, followed by a national release.

