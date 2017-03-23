‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2’ Cast and Director Curate a Mixtape with Their Favorite Songs — Listen

The second installment of the Marvel superhero film hits theaters May 5.

The cast of “Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2” graces the latest cover of Empire Magazine, ahead of the film’s May 5 release. Taking either their favorite song or a tune they would have liked to be included in the Marvel superhero film, Chris Pratt (Star-Lord), Zoe Saldana (Gamora), Kurt Russell (Ego), Elizabeth Debicki (Ayesha), Pom Klementieff (Mantis), Michael Rooker (Yondu), Dave Bautista (Drax), Sean Gunn (Rocket/Kraglin), Karen Gillan (Nebula) and director James Gunn curated a mixtape for the magazine, which can be found on Spotify. Listen to each song chosen by the cast and the director below.

“Whiskey And You,” by Chris Stapleton – chosen by Pratt

“When I’m on the road, I tend to listen to songs that allow me to bask fully in my loneliness. When I want to dive headfirst into sorrow, I listen to this.”

“The Obvious Child,” by Paul Simon – chosen by Saldana

“We actors are obvious children. Too stubborn to grow up, picking a profession where you get to play pretend for the rest of your life. This song is very powerful.”

“Sharp Dressed Man,” by ZZ Top – chosen by Russell

“I can see this working in the movie, with the energy it has. It could be Ego’s theme!”

“The Prettiest Star,” by David Bowie – chosen by Debicki

“It’s one of my favorite songs, and I feel the lyrics suit our film so perfectly. Loss, love and the galaxy…”

“Fuir Le Bonheur De Peur Qu’il Ne Se Sauve,” by Jane Birkin – chosen by Klementieff

“It means ‘Fleeing happiness for fear it won’t save you.’ I used to sing it at theatre school.”

“Angel Band,” by The Stanley Brothers – chosen by Rooker

“I love gospel and this is one of my favorite pieces. I like sitting down, having a whiskey and listening to some good music. Yeah!”

“Gimme Shelter,” by The Rolling Stones – chosen by Bautista

“This is the song that pops right into my head. I listen to it over and over, in my car or while working out. It’s just something that resonates with me.”

“Gentle On My Mind,” by John Hartford – chosen by Sean Gunn

“The great John Hartford song, made famous by Glen Campbell. I don’t know why it means a lot to me. There’s just something sad and beautiful about it.”

“Non, Je Ne Regrette Rien,” by Edith Piaf – chosen by Gillan

“One of the greatest songs ever written. It feels like an ultimate ending, and the message is great. That’s gotta be the closing number for the mix.”

“She’s Gone,” by Hall & Oates – chose James Gunn

“It’s one of the greatest pop songs ever written. I really wanted to put it into [Vol. 2], but didn’t have a place for it.”

