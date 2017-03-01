‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’ Trailer: Kurt Russell and Baby Groot Highlight Action-Packed Clip

The second installment of the Marvel superhero film will hit theaters May 5.

Marvel Studios has just released a brand new trailer and poster for “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2,” ahead of the superhero film’s May 5 premiere. Chris Pratt revealed the trailer during a surprise visit to “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Feb. 28.

READ MORE: ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’ Trailer: Chris Pratt and the Alien Misfits Face Their Biggest Battle Yet

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” is based on the Marvel comic book by Dan Abnett and Andy Lanning. In this new installment, the team from the first film remains in space. Their mishaps continue as the try to decipher Peter Quill’s real bloodline. Director James Gunn wrote the script for this sequel, as he did for the first movie, which was released back in 2014, grossing $333 million domestically and $773 million worldwide.

READ MORE: ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’ Sweded Trailer: Watch the Homemade Shot-for-Shot Remake

The main cast includes Chris Pratt (Star-Lord/Peter Quill), Zoe Saldana (Gamora), Michael Rooker (Yondu), Dave Bautista (Drax), Pom Klementieff (Mantis), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Vin Diesel (the voice of Baby Groot), Bradley Cooper (the voice of Rocket) and new addition Kurt Russell as Star-Lord’s father, Ego. Watch the trailer below.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.