James Gunn Promises ‘Guardians of the Galaxy 3’ Will ‘For Sure’ Happen

But will Gunn be back for more shenanigans?

With its highly anticipated release this summer, it looks like “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” won’t be the last installment to quench the Marvel Comic Universe’s thirst for offbeat and amusing superhero space tales.

In an recent interview with Complex regarding his latest film, “The Belko Experiment,” director James Gunn told the outlet, “There will be a ‘Guardians 3,’ that’s for sure.”

He was, however, a little more reticent about his involvement with the film. Gunn said, “I’m trying to figure out what I want to do really, that’s all it is. I got to figure out where I want to be, what I want to spend the next three years of my life doing.”

Gunn also revealed that the Guardians will be finding their way into another facet of the MCU with the upcoming sequel “Avengers: Infinity War.”

Released in the summer of 2014, “Guardians of the Galaxy” was the highest grossing film of the season. Packed with a familiar amped up soundtrack and Gunn’s signature cheeky wit, “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” promises similar success with box office and audiences.

With “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” and “Avengers: Infinity War” fans should have plenty Star-Lord and Baby Groot to hold them over until Vol. 3.

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” is set to release on May 5, 2017.

