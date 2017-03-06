Guillermo del Toro Analyzes David Fincher’s ‘Zodiac,’ Proves It’s One of the Best Films in ‘Recent Memory’

Guillermo del Toro spent much of the weekend tweeting about his adoration for the David Fincher serial killer drama.

March 2 marked the 10 year anniversary of David Fincher’s “Zodiac,” and numerous publications spent last week honoring the film as one of the great masterworks of modern cinema. But perhaps the best tribute came from none other than Guillermo del Toro, who spent most of the weekend tweeting up a storm about just how much he adores Fincher’s procedural drama. He ranked “Zodiac” #1 on his list of the best movies Fincher has ever made, saying he watches it “at least twice a year.”

Del Toro also launched an epic twitter thread in which he analyzed the movie in 13 tweets, bringing attention to the way it operates far more deeply than any film that has been released in “recent memory.”

“Every great movie works at many levels,” he wrote. “Some are evident: the dramaturgy (writing, plot, character, structure), image crafting and sound as storytelling tools, staging/editing and acting, but then the truly great movies have deeper roots. In the case of ‘Zodiac,’ all the formal elements become quasi-hypnotic…it lulls you into a different world and takes what was real and makes it symbolic. It puts you in a trance-like state that makes everything operate at a deeper level.”

“Zodiac” chronicles the manhunt to capture the notorious serial killer of the same name who killed in and around the San Francisco Bay Area during the late 1960s and early 1970s. The script details the efforts made by journalists at the San Francisco Chronicle and inspectors at the San Francisco Police Department. Jake Gyllenhaal, Mark Ruffalo and Robert Downey Jr. star.

ZODIAC in 13 tweets. Every great movie works at many levels. Some ar evident: the dramaturgy (writing, plot, character, structure) — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) March 5, 2017

Zodiac is a “One Sock Movie” meaning: you’re getting dressed- you catch it on TV and sit down (one sock in hand) and watch it until the end. — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) March 5, 2017

Top 3 Fincher movies for me: #1 Zodiac, #2 Seven #3 The Game. Perfection. I rewatch Zodiac at least twice a year. — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) March 5, 2017

