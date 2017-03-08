‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Trailer: New Teaser Reminds Us Elisabeth Moss’ Story Is Ours

The Hulu dystopian drama premieres Wednesday, April 26.

Margaret Atwood’s classic novel comes to Hulu this April and, based on what we’ve seen so far, we’re excited. In this eerie new teaser for the dystopian drama, we watch Offred (Elisabeth Moss) don the red garb which denotes her status as a Handmaid enslaved by the nation of Gilead, a totalitarian regime which has stripped women of all rights, leaving women like Offred powerless. It’s not a choice she made willingly, we see, thanks to flashes of the chaos which has brought her to this point.

The evocative images of women protesting are a reminder of just how relevant “The Handmaid’s Tale” currently feels in today’s political climate, thanks to the timeless nature of Atwood’s work as well as Hulu’s bold choice to adapt it.

Bruce Miller serves as showrunner for “The Handmaid’s Tale,” noting at this year’s TCAs, “I think the book’s been around for 35 years, and every time someone reads it, they say, ‘Wow, this is timely.’ And I think one of the things that is the most interesting about the book is how relevant it is all the time; that there are aspects of the book and people pick out different aspects of the book that really ring true for them.”

“None of us could ignore what was happening,” he added.

Reed Morano (“Meadowland”) directs the first three episodes, and Samira Wiley, Joseph Fiennes, Yvonne Strahovski, Max Minghella, Ann Dowd, Amanda Bruge, Madeline Brewer, O. T. Fagbenle and Alexis Bledel also star in the series, which premieres on Hulu April 26. Check out the trailer below.

