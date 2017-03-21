‘Handsome’ Trailer: Jeff Garlin is an Inept Detective in His New Netflix Comedy — Watch

The detective comedy film written, directed and starred by Garlin premieres May 5.

Netflix has released the trailer for its upcoming original film “Handsome: A Netflix Mystery Movie.” The detective comedy is written, directed and starred by actor/comedian Jeff Garlin (“Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “The Goldbergs”).

Here is the official plot summary for the film: Gene Handsome (Garlin) is an LA homicide detective who tries to make sense of his life as he solves crime. Handsome’s knack for solving mysteries is matched only by his inability to make sense of his own problems.

“Orange Is the New Black” actress Natasha Lyonne co-stars as Handome’s shameless partner, Detective Fleur Scozzari. Amy Sedaris (“Thanksgiving”), Christine Woods (“Perfect Couples”), Steven Weber (“Wings”), Eddie Pepitone (“The Muppets”), and Leah Remini (“The King of Queens”) round up the cast. The film is co-written by Andrea Seigel (“Laggies”).

“Handsome: A Netflix Mystery Movie” will be available to stream on May 5, on Netflix. Watch the trailer below.

