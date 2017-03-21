‘Hap and Leonard: Mucho Mojo’: Brian Dennehy Tackles an All-Too-Real Issue in New Clip — Watch

The newest episode, "Ticking Mojo," will air March 22 at 10 p.m. on SundanceTV.

“For far too long, our community has been divided,” declares Brian Dennehy in this exclusive clip from the upcoming episode of “Hap and Leonard: Mucho Mojo.” Currently in its second season, the SundanceTV original series looks to draw parallels between its storyline and current events.

Evoking far too many memories of recent police shootings, the upcoming episode of the SundanceTV original series aims to tackle the all-too real issue as seen in this exclusive clip from the episode “Ticking Mojo.” The clip features the wealthy and powerful Sheriff Valentine Otis (Brian Dennehy) as he eulogizes a young boy in front of the African community he is supposed to protect, much to the chagrin of a mistrusting Hap (James Purefoy).

Adapted from the second book in Joe R. Landsdale’s popular “Hap and Leonard” series, the second season of SundanceTV’s highest rated original series finds Hap (James Purefoy) and Leonard (Michael Kenneth Williams) in yet another murder mystery surrounded by skeletons, missing ashes, disgruntled drug dealers, and the powerful Sheriff Valentine.

Joining Purefoy and Williams for Season 2 are Irma P. Hall (“Collateral”, “The Ladykillers”), Cranston Johnson (“Find a Way,” “Atlanta”), Dohn Norwood (“Hells on Wheels”), and Tiffany Mack (“Timeless”).

The second episode of season 2, “Ticking Mojo” can be seen on SundanceTV on Wednesdsay March 22 at 10 p.m. Check out the exclusive clip below.

