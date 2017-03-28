‘Harlots’: Why Hulu’s Bawdy Prostitution Drama Will Prepare You for ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’

The themes of oppression and women’s reproductive health matter just as much in Georgian London as they do in the not-too-distant future, and prepares Hulu viewers for "The Handmaid's Tale."

Hulu’s “Harlots” arrives at a key time for women’s sexual and reproductive health. Not only are those issues being addressed in today’s political climate, with Texas in particular considering various anti-abortion legislation, but Hulu’s other big spring release, “The Handmaid’s Tale,” also addresses a woman’s ability to decide what to do with her body.

But while “The Handmaid’s Tale” is a dystopian story of women forced to breed for high-ranking men, “Harlots” takes a more practical approach to how women used their bodies to deal with oppression. Becoming a whore or madam wasn’t ideal, but in 1760s Georgian London, it was both lucrative and offered the best chances at some sort of upward mobility and independence – unlike the conditions of the completely patriarchal marriages of the day.

“It is dark subject matter, but we didn’t want it to be a miserable show,” co-creator and writer Moira Buffini told IndieWire in January. “The women that it’s about use humor as a weapon and as a sort of shield. They’re full of laughter, that they’re very ebullient, larger-than-life characters. And we sort of thought, we should write about how they survived, rather than how they were oppressed. Through writing about their survival, you sort of see all the darkness and see the way that society is set up to give them no rights.”

At the center of “Harlots” is Margaret Wells (Samantha Morton), a brothel owner for the people who grew up in the business herself. Her chief rival is Lydia Quigley (Lesley Manville), a madam who tries to set her prostitutes apart by giving them education and then charging a pretty penny to her higher-ranking clientele.

“Every house was different as well, and it would kind of depend on whose house you ended up in, what your experience was like,” observed Buffini. “Margaret Wells encourages the individuality of her girls. She sees them having a bit of character as being a good selling point, and being able to talk back to the men and to basically give the men a good time in terms of their personality as well as their body. Margaret sees all these things as a plus.

“Lydia Quigley sees her girls as kind of much more homogenous,” she added. “They’re beauties, they all have to behave in a certain ladylike way, they have to have certain accomplishments that were the accomplishments that all young, educated, upper-class women would have had at the time. Even though their incomes were probably higher, their freedoms were much more limited than the women who worked for Margaret Wells.”

Wells has a particularly vested interest in two of her girls: her daughters Charlotte (“Downton Abbey’s” Jessica Brown Findlay) and Lucy (Eloise Smyth). While Charlotte is an accomplished harlot with many admirers and one patron in particular, Lucy still has her virginity, a commodity that Margaret does not want to squander for too low a price or on the wrong man.

Having a mother and her daughters in the same flesh peddling business was not uncommon during that time. “If you’re a whore, all your daughters are automatically considered to be whores. It’s going to be very difficult for you to move them from your outlaw society into decent society,” explained Buffini. “So what you have to do is do the very best for them that you can within that profession, and that’s what Margaret tried to do, she’s passionately ambitious for her daughters, and she’s really doing this from the motives that all mothers have, you want the best thing for your children.”

It’s been more than 250 years since the time period in which “Harlots” is set, and yet, not that much has changed. Seeing as how the sexually rampant Georgian period was followed by the far more sexually repressive Victorian era, maybe it’s not so surprising that prudishness, oppression and gender inequality still exists today. Sex workers, sex education in schools, and contraception are all still controversial topics. Also, sex trafficking continues to be a major humanitarian issue everywhere. When comparing our world with what once was and seeing so little advancement in these areas, is it really so far-fetched to believe that a world like “The Handmaid’s Tale” could be our future?

The women in “Harlots’” Georgian London may be fighting against the society that has forced them to pick among some dismal lots in life, but at least there is still choice. There is still optimism. There is still power. These are lessons to keep in mind no matter what possible challenges loom in our future, real or coming to Hulu.

“Harlots” premieres on Wednesday, March 29 on Hulu.

