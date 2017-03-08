Harvey Weinstein and Jay Z Hold a Town Hall Discussion: Watch the Livestream Here

The producers behind Spike's “TIME: The Kalief Browder Story" dive into the criminal justice system and how it failed here, and so often elsewhere.

Before Spike TV unfurls the second episode of the docuseries “TIME: The Kalief Browder Story,” executive producers Harvey Weinstein and Jay Z will lead a town hall discussion meeting, discussing the criminal justice system, live on the network. Below, watch the livestream as Spike telecasts the event beginning at 9 p.m. ET.

“Time and Punishment: A Town Hall Discussion With Jay Z And Harvey Weinstein” will also air later in the evening on BET and VH1. Among the panelists: Browder’s siblings – Akeem, Nicole, Deion, and Kamal – as well as family attorney Paul Prestia and “TIME: The Kalief Browder Story” director Jenner Furst.

The six-part “TIME: The Kalief Browder Story” centers on the story of Browder, a young African-American student who was never convicted of a crime, yet spent three years on Rikers Island – including two in solitary confinement, all for allegedly stealing a backpack. The charges were eventually dropped, but a tormented Browder later took his own life.

“Kalief Browder is a modern day prophet; his story a failure of the judicial process,” Jay Z said in announcing the project last year. “His tragedy has brought atrocities to light and now we must confront the issues and events that occurred so other young men can have a chance at justice.”

